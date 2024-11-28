Computershare's Two-Year Journey of Growth in India

Hyderabad, November 27: Computershare, a prominent player in the financial services sector, has expanded its footprint in India, growing from just 10 employees to 435 in the past two years. The company marked its two-year anniversary in India with a visit from CEO Stuart Irving and senior executives to its Hyderabad office.

Computershare's Indian workforce is pivotal to the success of its Corporate Trust business, with a strong emphasis on business operations and technology. CEO Stuart Irving praised the Indian team for their exceptional performance and commitment to the company's growth.

Beyond business operations, Computershare is also committed to community initiatives in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The company recently earned accolades at the 2024 Global Capability Centers Workplace Awards for diversity and inclusion, and aims to continue investing in local talent and innovation.

