Left Menu

Computershare's Two-Year Journey of Growth in India

Computershare, a leader in financial services, has rapidly expanded its operations in India from 10 to 435 employees. Celebrating its two years in India, the company, led by CEO Stuart Irving, focuses on nurturing local talent and community engagement with an emphasis on Corporate Trust business and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-11-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, November 27: Computershare, a prominent player in the financial services sector, has expanded its footprint in India, growing from just 10 employees to 435 in the past two years. The company marked its two-year anniversary in India with a visit from CEO Stuart Irving and senior executives to its Hyderabad office.

Computershare's Indian workforce is pivotal to the success of its Corporate Trust business, with a strong emphasis on business operations and technology. CEO Stuart Irving praised the Indian team for their exceptional performance and commitment to the company's growth.

Beyond business operations, Computershare is also committed to community initiatives in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The company recently earned accolades at the 2024 Global Capability Centers Workplace Awards for diversity and inclusion, and aims to continue investing in local talent and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024