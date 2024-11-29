Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for Descendant of Tribal Icon Birsa Munda

Jharkhand leaders, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, mourned the passing of Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of Birsa Munda. Mangal succumbed to injuries from a November 25 road accident. Birsa Munda, a revered tribal leader, symbolizes resistance against British rule, celebrated for igniting national awakening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:38 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of revered tribal icon Birsa Munda. Mangal passed away on November 28 at a Ranchi hospital, where he was being treated following a severe road accident on November 25.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar joined the chorus of condolences, referring to Mangal Munda as a proud descendant of 'Dharti Aaba' Birsa Munda. Both leaders extended their heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and sought divine strength to help them navigate this period of mourning.

Rajiv Ranjan of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences elaborated on Mangal Munda's condition, confirming he had suffered critical head and brain injuries from the accident. Despite an operation and attentive medical care, Munda succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night. A post-mortem is scheduled to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

