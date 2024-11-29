Tributes Pour in for Descendant of Tribal Icon Birsa Munda

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of revered tribal icon Birsa Munda. Mangal passed away on November 28 at a Ranchi hospital, where he was being treated following a severe road accident on November 25.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar joined the chorus of condolences, referring to Mangal Munda as a proud descendant of 'Dharti Aaba' Birsa Munda. Both leaders extended their heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and sought divine strength to help them navigate this period of mourning.

Rajiv Ranjan of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences elaborated on Mangal Munda's condition, confirming he had suffered critical head and brain injuries from the accident. Despite an operation and attentive medical care, Munda succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night. A post-mortem is scheduled to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)