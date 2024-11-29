Norway's Gas Surge: Winter Deliveries to Break Records

Piped natural gas deliveries from Norway to continental Europe and Britain are expected to reach record levels this winter, according to system operator Gassco.

Alfred Hansen, head of system operations at Gassco, announced that few maintenance activities are planned for the upcoming winter season of 2024-2025, emphasizing the focus on maintaining high delivery rates.

This comes as Europe faces a challenging gas supply situation, with storage sites depleting earlier than usual due to cold weather and low wind conditions, raising gas demand. Norway, having surpassed Russia as Europe's leading gas supplier in 2022, is crucial in countering supply deficits.

