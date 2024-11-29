Left Menu

Norway's Gas Surge: Winter Deliveries to Break Records

Piped natural gas deliveries from Norway to Europe and Britain are poised to hit record levels this winter and maintain strong outputs through 2025. With minimal maintenance outages planned, Norway, Europe's top gas supplier since 2022, aims to meet surging demand amid an uneasy supply scenario.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:17 IST
Norway's Gas Surge: Winter Deliveries to Break Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Piped natural gas deliveries from Norway to continental Europe and Britain are expected to reach record levels this winter, according to system operator Gassco.

Alfred Hansen, head of system operations at Gassco, announced that few maintenance activities are planned for the upcoming winter season of 2024-2025, emphasizing the focus on maintaining high delivery rates.

This comes as Europe faces a challenging gas supply situation, with storage sites depleting earlier than usual due to cold weather and low wind conditions, raising gas demand. Norway, having surpassed Russia as Europe's leading gas supplier in 2022, is crucial in countering supply deficits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024