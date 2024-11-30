CM Yadav's European Tour Yields Rs 60,000 Crore in Investments

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav received a warm reception upon his return to India after a six-day diplomatic tour of the United Kingdom and Germany. The Chief Minister embarked on this European mission from November 24 to November 30, targeting new investments by engaging with industrialists, business magnates, and political figures.

In Germany, CM Yadav visited Stuttgart's State Museum of Natural History to strengthen knowledge sharing by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This agreement aims to optimize resources for studying and preserving fossils found in Madhya Pradesh. The visit accentuated Yadav's commitment to forging new international partnerships promoting scientific advancement.

CM Yadav's agenda also took him to the UK, where he announced investment proposals worth Rs 60,000 crore for Madhya Pradesh. Before heading to Germany, he emphasized the tour's pivotal role in international collaboration. During his UK visit, Yadav toured the Warwick Manufacturing Group's campus and highlighted plans to utilize educational resources for both industrial and societal benefits, engaging with local and international students.

