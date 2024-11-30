Left Menu

Tensions Soar as Liquid-Throwing Incident Targets Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Police detained a bus marshal for allegedly throwing water on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra. The incident has sparked political tensions, with allegations against the BJP and criticism from various political leaders, highlighting the strained political atmosphere in Delhi amid concerns over public safety.

30-11-2024
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a startling incident on Saturday, Delhi Police detained a bus marshal accused of throwing a liquid, purportedly water, on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The incident occurred during Kejriwal's padyatra in the Greater Kailash area of Delhi.

Authorities reported that the alleged perpetrator, Ashok Jha, attempted to douse Kejriwal while he interacted with the crowd. His attempt, however, was thwarted by the police stationed nearby. Jha, identified as a bus marshal at Khanpur Depot, is currently under investigation to determine the motives behind the act.

The event has intensified political tensions, with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleging that the attacker is affiliated with the BJP, insinuating political intimidation ahead of elections. Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann condemned the attack, describing it as a result of BJP's frustration over electoral prospects. Meanwhile, Congress leader Udit Raj expressed skepticism about the nature of the incident, while accentuating the dissatisfaction among the public towards political leaders. Kejriwal, having recently visited the grieving family of a murder victim, further criticized the city's deteriorating safety conditions, directing questions towards Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

