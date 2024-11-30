Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Telangana Cotton Warehouse

A fire erupted at a cotton bales warehouse in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district. No casualties have been reported. Six fire tenders are on-site to control the blaze. The incident takes place at Rajshekhar Reddy cotton godown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:49 IST
Blaze Erupts at Telangana Cotton Warehouse
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday evening, a fire broke out at a cotton bales godown in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, according to a fire official. The blaze occurred at the Rajshekhar Reddy cotton bales godown, the fire official confirmed.

The officer assured that there were no casualties reported from the incident. In response, six fire tenders have been dispatched to the location to extinguish the flames and prevent further damage from the fire.

The firefighters are actively working to bring the situation under control, striving to protect nearby properties and ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024