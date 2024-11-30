Blaze Erupts at Telangana Cotton Warehouse

On Saturday evening, a fire broke out at a cotton bales godown in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, according to a fire official. The blaze occurred at the Rajshekhar Reddy cotton bales godown, the fire official confirmed.

The officer assured that there were no casualties reported from the incident. In response, six fire tenders have been dispatched to the location to extinguish the flames and prevent further damage from the fire.

The firefighters are actively working to bring the situation under control, striving to protect nearby properties and ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)