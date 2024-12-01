Police Crackdown on Counterfeit Fertiliser Operation

The district police, in a coordinated operation with the agriculture department, dismantled a counterfeit fertiliser operation in Nadi village. The authorities seized nearly 900 bags of fake DAP fertiliser and arrested five individuals connected to the scheme.

Led by District Agriculture Officer Gaurav Yadav, the raid followed a tip-off about illicit activities at Nikhil Khad Bhandar. The operation revealed that the accused were not only distributing counterfeit fertilisers in Jalaun but also extending their illegal network to neighboring areas and Madhya Pradesh.

The police confiscated bags of fake fertiliser along with empty bags, sewing machines, and other equipment valued at approximately Rs 14 lakh. Those arrested face charges under the Essential Commodities Act and relevant sections of the BNS.

