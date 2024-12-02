Left Menu

Sanjay Singh Raises Alarm Over Delhi's Escalating Crime Threat

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has filed a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha, expressing concern over rising crime rates in Delhi. Citing alarming statistics, Singh criticized the deteriorating law and order, likening the situation to Mumbai's underworld-dominated era of the 1990s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:09 IST
Sanjay Singh Raises Alarm Over Delhi's Escalating Crime Threat
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has brought forward a Suspension of Business notice under rule 267, calling attention to the rising crime rates in the national capital, Delhi. Singh articulated this through a formal motion addressed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General.

Highlighting troubling statistics from leading newspapers, Singh emphasized the alarming rise in crimes, such as robbery, attempted murder, and offenses against women and the elderly. Specifically, Singh noted a 23 percent increase in robberies, a 25.2 percent rise in thefts, and an 18 percent spike in attempted murders.

Singh further criticized the current security measures, noting over 1.7 lakh crime registrations, including 308 murders, and emphasized the low investigation rates for house thefts and other crimes. In parallel to Singh's parliamentary efforts, AAP MPs, led by figures such as Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, staged a protest over the worsening safety situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

