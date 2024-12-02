Sanjay Singh Raises Alarm Over Delhi's Escalating Crime Threat
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has filed a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha, expressing concern over rising crime rates in Delhi. Citing alarming statistics, Singh criticized the deteriorating law and order, likening the situation to Mumbai's underworld-dominated era of the 1990s.
- Country:
- India
Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has brought forward a Suspension of Business notice under rule 267, calling attention to the rising crime rates in the national capital, Delhi. Singh articulated this through a formal motion addressed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General.
Highlighting troubling statistics from leading newspapers, Singh emphasized the alarming rise in crimes, such as robbery, attempted murder, and offenses against women and the elderly. Specifically, Singh noted a 23 percent increase in robberies, a 25.2 percent rise in thefts, and an 18 percent spike in attempted murders.
Singh further criticized the current security measures, noting over 1.7 lakh crime registrations, including 308 murders, and emphasized the low investigation rates for house thefts and other crimes. In parallel to Singh's parliamentary efforts, AAP MPs, led by figures such as Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, staged a protest over the worsening safety situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Police Minister Mark Mitchell Reflects on a Year of Progress in Law and Order
Rising Political Tensions: Attack on Anil Deshmukh Sparks Law and Order Debate in Maharashtra
Delhi's Law and Order Under Scrutiny: CM Atishi's Outcry Against Union Home Minister
Blast Highlights Delhi's Law and Order Breakdown Amid Political Tensions
Kejriwal Challenges Centre Over Delhi's Law and Order