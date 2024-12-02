Sanjay Singh Raises Alarm Over Delhi's Escalating Crime Threat

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has brought forward a Suspension of Business notice under rule 267, calling attention to the rising crime rates in the national capital, Delhi. Singh articulated this through a formal motion addressed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General.

Highlighting troubling statistics from leading newspapers, Singh emphasized the alarming rise in crimes, such as robbery, attempted murder, and offenses against women and the elderly. Specifically, Singh noted a 23 percent increase in robberies, a 25.2 percent rise in thefts, and an 18 percent spike in attempted murders.

Singh further criticized the current security measures, noting over 1.7 lakh crime registrations, including 308 murders, and emphasized the low investigation rates for house thefts and other crimes. In parallel to Singh's parliamentary efforts, AAP MPs, led by figures such as Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, staged a protest over the worsening safety situation.

