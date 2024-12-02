OpenAI Explores New Revenue Streams Through Advertising
OpenAI is reportedly considering venturing into advertising as part of its strategy to increase revenue, according to a Financial Times report. The move marks a significant step in the company's ongoing efforts to diversify and enhance its income sources as it continues to innovate in artificial intelligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
