Protests in Assam Rise Against Minority Persecution in Bangladesh

On Tuesday, Hindu organizations in Assam mobilized to stage protests across the state, voicing strong opposition to the rising violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. In Biswanath district, Lok Jagaran Manch led a significant rally, with numerous participants demanding immediate action against the Bangladesh government's alleged inaction on communal violence.

Sattar Singh Powar of Lok Jagaran Manch expressed intentions to submit a memorandum to India's highest authorities, the President and Prime Minister, advocating for their intervention to safeguard minority Hindus in Bangladesh. Concurrently, Dhubri district witnessed protests at Raja Prabhat Chandra Baruah ground, pressing for an end to minority persecution.

Protests also unfolded in Hojai as demonstrators called for India's swift involvement. The tensions follow India's tightened visa policies after increased violence incidents targeting religious minorities in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, ISKCON highlighted issues at Benapole port, urging security for legal advisors in Chinmoy Krishna Das's contentious case, where legal proceedings are slated to continue in January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)