Bhubaneswar Hosts National Police Chiefs for DG/IGP Conference

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and ministers expressed gratitude to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for the seamless execution of the Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police (DG/IGP) Conference in Bhubaneswar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi actively participated in the discussions on the event's opening day, focusing on aspects related to policing and security. The initiative, promoted by the Prime Minister since 2014, has taken place in various Indian cities including Guwahati, Rann of Kachchh, Hyderabad, Tekanpur, Kevadiya, Pune, Lucknow, New Delhi, and Jaipur.

The 59th edition, orchestrated in Bhubaneswar from November 29 to December 1, served as a platform for senior police officials and security experts to engage in dialogue concerning national security and police welfare. The discussions prioritized best practices in crime control, law management, and addressing internal security threats. The conference was bolstered by the attendance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, key government personnel, and Chiefs from Central Police Organisations.

(With inputs from agencies.)