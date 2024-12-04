Left Menu

Bhubaneswar Hosts National Police Chiefs for DG/IGP Conference

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi received praise for hosting the successful DG/IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar, attended by PM Modi. The event, spanning from November 29 to December 1, fostered discussions on national security and policing among top police officials and government leaders from across the country.

BJP MLAs and Odisha CM (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and ministers expressed gratitude to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for the seamless execution of the Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police (DG/IGP) Conference in Bhubaneswar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi actively participated in the discussions on the event's opening day, focusing on aspects related to policing and security. The initiative, promoted by the Prime Minister since 2014, has taken place in various Indian cities including Guwahati, Rann of Kachchh, Hyderabad, Tekanpur, Kevadiya, Pune, Lucknow, New Delhi, and Jaipur.

The 59th edition, orchestrated in Bhubaneswar from November 29 to December 1, served as a platform for senior police officials and security experts to engage in dialogue concerning national security and police welfare. The discussions prioritized best practices in crime control, law management, and addressing internal security threats. The conference was bolstered by the attendance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, key government personnel, and Chiefs from Central Police Organisations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

