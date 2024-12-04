Delhi's Women Helpline: A Lifeline for Safety and Justice
Delhi's women helpline 181 received over 2.41 lakh calls from July to November 2024, addressing issues such as eve-teasing, cyber fraud, and metro seat disputes. Taken over by the Women and Child Development Department, the helpline saw increased engagement, highlighting rising awareness of women's safety concerns.
Delhi's dedicated women helpline, 181, has recorded over 2.41 lakh calls between July and November 2024, dealing with a variety of issues including eve-teasing, cyber fraud, and disputes over metro seat reservations. The helpline showcases the city's challenges in women's safety.
Previously managed by the Delhi Commission for Women, the helpline transitioned to the Women and Child Development Department on July 2, 2024. This shift resulted in a significant spike in call volumes, with 1,024 calls in just the first two days, signaling heightened public interaction and concern.
During this period, Women and Child Development officials noted a notable increase in cyber fraud cases targeting women, often related to matrimonial scams. The helpline continues to be a critical resource in addressing both longstanding and new safety threats, demonstrating its vital role in women's protection and support.
