Emotional Reunion: Missing Child Found on Birthday

A mentally unstable eight-year-old boy, missing for nearly two years, was reunited with his family on his birthday. The child was located at a specialized adoption agency in Ghaziabad. Authorities had initially struggled to find any clues. His reunion with his parents coincided with his birthday, adding emotional significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 00:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old boy, who had been missing for nearly two years, was joyfully reunited with his family on his birthday, as reported by officials on Wednesday.

The child disappeared from his residence on the night of February 15, 2023. His mother promptly lodged a missing person report at the NIA police station two days later, on February 17.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Nidhin Valsan, the NIA police station's team committedly pursued the case, conducting extensive searches across nearby areas, bus terminals, railway stations, hospitals, and shelter homes for months without success. The breakthrough occurred on December 3, when the boy was found at the Gharonda Specialised Adoption Agency in Govind Puram, Ghaziabad. His parents identified him, and the joyous reunion took place after fulfilling all necessary legal procedures, coinciding with the child's birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

