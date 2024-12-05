Why Parents Act Like They Know Best: A Neuroscience Insight

St. Paul, Dec 5 (The Conversation) – Parents who exhibit controlling behavior towards teenagers are often motivated by an innate desire to protect, according to Annie Pezalla, a psychologist specializing in family relationships. As children transition into their teenage years, they face multiple new risks, such as complicated friendships, exposure to drugs, and notable mental health challenges.

With teenagers' brains still developing, characterized by heightened emotions and an underdeveloped prefrontal cortex responsible for perspective-taking, conflicts naturally arise. Pezalla emphasizes that although teenagers may perceive their parents as overbearing, this is usually due to safety concerns rather than a need for control.

Compounding the situation, many parents experience uncertainty in their role, with over 40% expressing insecurity in handling parenting challenges. Acknowledging this dynamic and striving for empathy can help bridge the generational gap, fostering mutual understanding and support.

