Punjab Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking Networks
The Counter Intelligence team in Amritsar has achieved a significant victory in the fight against drug trafficking. Three individuals were apprehended, leading to the confiscation of five kilograms of heroin and Rs 4.45 lakh in drug money. Efforts continue to dismantle the broader illegal trade network.
In a landmark operation, the Counter Intelligence unit in Amritsar successfully apprehended three suspects near Punjabi Bagh, retrieving five kilograms of heroin and Rs 4.45 lakh from their possession. The bust is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle extensive drug trafficking networks in the region.
The Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, took to social media platform X to announce the significant development. He emphasized that strict measures are underway to expose and dismantle the larger networks involved in drug trafficking, reiterating the state's commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes.
Earlier, in another related success, the Fazilka Police had made significant strides by seizing 1.71 lakh Clovidol-100 tablets in a crackdown on an inter-state illegal opioid network based in Rajasthan. An FIR under the NDPS Act has been filed, and investigations continue to trace back the links, reinforcing the Punjab Police's resolve against organized crime.
