Left Menu

U.S. Boosts Vietnam's Maritime Capabilities with $12.5M Aid

The United States is providing $12.5 million to Vietnam to enhance its maritime law enforcement and tackle illegal fishing. The aid includes boats and training for Vietnamese agencies. This move addresses longstanding calls from Vietnam's neighbors and addresses EU warnings over Vietnam's fish exports due to illegal practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:24 IST
U.S. Boosts Vietnam's Maritime Capabilities with $12.5M Aid
maritime exercise Image Credit:

The United States announced a $12.5 million aid package to Vietnam, aimed at reinforcing the country's maritime law enforcement capabilities and tackling its illegal fishing problems. This commitment includes donating small boats, supporting local agencies, and enhancing training facilities, according to the U.S. embassy in Hanoi.

For years, Vietnam's neighbors and trading partners have urged it to combat illegal fishing. The European Union, in particular, has persistently warned it may ban fish imports from Vietnam if the country fails to show substantial progress in this area, resulting in a notable decrease in Vietnam's fish exports to one of its substantial markets.

Aside from this, Vietnam frequently finds itself in disputes with China over territorial boundaries in the South China Sea. These disputes often involve confrontations between coastguard and law enforcement vessels from both countries. The U.S. embassy reaffirmed its commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and a resilient Vietnam in their recent statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024