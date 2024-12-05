U.S. Boosts Vietnam's Maritime Capabilities with $12.5M Aid

The United States announced a $12.5 million aid package to Vietnam, aimed at reinforcing the country's maritime law enforcement capabilities and tackling its illegal fishing problems. This commitment includes donating small boats, supporting local agencies, and enhancing training facilities, according to the U.S. embassy in Hanoi.

For years, Vietnam's neighbors and trading partners have urged it to combat illegal fishing. The European Union, in particular, has persistently warned it may ban fish imports from Vietnam if the country fails to show substantial progress in this area, resulting in a notable decrease in Vietnam's fish exports to one of its substantial markets.

Aside from this, Vietnam frequently finds itself in disputes with China over territorial boundaries in the South China Sea. These disputes often involve confrontations between coastguard and law enforcement vessels from both countries. The U.S. embassy reaffirmed its commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and a resilient Vietnam in their recent statement.

