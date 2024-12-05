Bitcoin Surges Past $100,000: A New Era for Digital Assets

Bitcoin hit a record-breaking milestone Thursday, surging past $100,000 for the first time. This historic achievement is celebrated even by skeptics who see it as a significant moment in the evolution of digital assets.

The digital currency's meteoric rise is attributed to bullish investor sentiment, spurred by President-elect Trump's nomination of Paul Atkins, a pro-crypto figure, to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission. This announcement fueled optimism, propelling Bitcoin to an all-time high of $103,619, with its value last seen at $102,675, marking a 5% increase.

The broader market for cryptocurrencies has seen a remarkable expansion, now exceeding $3.8 trillion in total value, rivaling the worth of tech giant Apple. Analysts attribute this surge to growing institutional adoption, the launch of U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs, and Trump's supportive stance on digital assets. Despite challenges, Bitcoin continues to establish itself as a fixture in financial markets.

