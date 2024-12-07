Left Menu

Delhi Police Nets Major Cannabis Bust Amid Anti-Drug Campaign

Delhi Police have arrested Ram Tamang after seizing two kilograms of cannabis, worth an estimated Rs 10 lakhs, amid a broader anti-drug campaign. The operation highlights ongoing efforts to eradicate narcotic drugs in the city, supported by a zero-tolerance policy and stringent legal measures against traffickers.

Arrested accused by Delhi police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant breakthrough against the narcotics trade, Delhi Police on Saturday apprehended a man with two kilograms of cannabis, valued at approximately Rs 10 lakhs. The accused, identified as Ram Tamang, hails from Assam and has resided in Delhi for two decades, officials reported.

Ankit Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South, shared with ANI the ongoing efforts under a comprehensive anti-drug campaign initiated on December 1. Chauhan revealed Tamang's previous brush with the law in 2020 for selling small packets of cannabis. The recent arrest and hefty seizure underscore the city's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against drugs.

The Delhi Police's determined drive to root out narcotics involves leveraging the PITNDPS Act and rigorous financial investigations. As of mid-November 2024, six drug traffickers had detention orders approved, awaiting further actions from the Union Finance Ministry. In a related political discourse, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the escalating drug menace, urging substantial action from the central leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

