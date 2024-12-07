Narmadapuram: New Hub for Renewable Energy Investment

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a Rs 2000 crore investment aimed at transforming the Narmadapuram region into a hub of renewable energy development. Speaking at the Regional Industrial Conclave, Yadav emphasized the area's potential for industrial growth due to its forest resources and connectivity.

The Mohasa-Babai area is set to become the nucleus of this transformation, with its solar energy park now expanded from 227 to 884 acres. Land for 20 industrial units has already been allocated, promising new employment opportunities for youth in surrounding areas and reducing job migration.

Yadav highlighted the successful progress of industrial development in Narmadapuram, expedited by affordable land for investors. He distributed land allotment letters to multiple renewable energy companies, noting that this initiative follows five successful conclaves elsewhere in the state.

