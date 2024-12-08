Blaze Erupts in Delhi's Shahdara District Shops
A fire broke out in two shops in Delhi's Shahdara district near Gandhinagar police station, with 4-5 fire tenders responding. No casualties have been reported. Earlier in the week, another fire occurred in Rani Garden's slums in Geeta Colony, requiring 12 fire tenders.
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted in two shops within Delhi's Shahdara district on Sunday, adjacent to the Gandhinagar police station. Quick response teams arrived, dispatching 4-5 fire tenders to combat the blaze.
Surrounding the shops, dense smoke enveloped the area, yet fortunately, there were no casualties reported. As the situation unfolded, further details remained pending from official sources.
The incident comes after another fire broke out earlier this week in the Rani Garden slums in Geeta Colony. On Friday, 12 fire tenders were deployed to control that blaze, which also resulted in no casualties. Both incidents highlight recurring fire safety concerns in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Shahdara
- fire
- Gandhinagar
- shops
- casualties
- fire tenders
- Rani Garden
- Geeta Colony
- blaze
ALSO READ
Gaza Under Siege: Mounting Casualties Amid Ongoing Conflict
By giving such a huge mandate to Mahayuti amidst illusion and lies, people have shut shops of fake well-wishers of Constitution: Amit Shah.
Clashes Erupt Over Court-Ordered Mosque Survey: Rising Tension and Casualties
No Immediate Increase in Dealer Margins for Fair Price Shops, Says Food Minister
India Boosts Athletics with Specialized Workshops