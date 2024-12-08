Blaze Erupts in Delhi's Shahdara District Shops

A fire erupted in two shops within Delhi's Shahdara district on Sunday, adjacent to the Gandhinagar police station. Quick response teams arrived, dispatching 4-5 fire tenders to combat the blaze.

Surrounding the shops, dense smoke enveloped the area, yet fortunately, there were no casualties reported. As the situation unfolded, further details remained pending from official sources.

The incident comes after another fire broke out earlier this week in the Rani Garden slums in Geeta Colony. On Friday, 12 fire tenders were deployed to control that blaze, which also resulted in no casualties. Both incidents highlight recurring fire safety concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)