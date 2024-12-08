Left Menu

Iltija Mufti Distinguishes Critique of Hindutva from Hinduism

People's Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti distinguishes 'Hindutva' from 'Hinduism', critiquing the former as a divisive ideology. She emphasizes Hinduism's promotion of peace and secularism, while denouncing 'Hindutva' as a detrimental philosophy. Mufti's comments sparked debate over religious identity and violence in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:24 IST
Iltija Mufti Distinguishes Critique of Hindutva from Hinduism
People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PDP leader Iltija Mufti has clarified her remarks that sparked controversy, asserting her criticism was targeted at 'Hindutva' and not 'Hinduism'. She described Hinduism as a religion advocating peace and compassion but condemned Hindutva, claiming it promotes a homogenous India for Hindus only.

Mufti reiterated her stance against Hindutva, which she labeled as a "disease" that must be "weeded out". She emphasized India's secular roots with a reference to Mahatma Gandhi, contrasting it with Veer Savarkar's philosophy, which she said sought to establish Hindu dominance.

Her statements followed a reaction to a video showing Muslim boys being attacked for refusing to chant "Jai Shri Ram". She argued that Hindutva is misrepresenting Hinduism, with instances of violence juxtaposed against Hinduism's inherent values of secularism.

Mufti insisted the slogan "Jai Shri Ram" has been misused, associated with lynching rather than the utopian ideals of "Ramrajya." Her comments drew support from Congress leader Rashid Alvi, who reiterated respect for religious harmony.

In a subsequent post, Mufti compared the misuse of Hinduism with issues within Islam, stating both religions are being exploited for violence. She warned against the rise of religious chauvinism and stressed the need for acknowledgment and dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024