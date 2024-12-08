Iltija Mufti Distinguishes Critique of Hindutva from Hinduism

PDP leader Iltija Mufti has clarified her remarks that sparked controversy, asserting her criticism was targeted at 'Hindutva' and not 'Hinduism'. She described Hinduism as a religion advocating peace and compassion but condemned Hindutva, claiming it promotes a homogenous India for Hindus only.

Mufti reiterated her stance against Hindutva, which she labeled as a "disease" that must be "weeded out". She emphasized India's secular roots with a reference to Mahatma Gandhi, contrasting it with Veer Savarkar's philosophy, which she said sought to establish Hindu dominance.

Her statements followed a reaction to a video showing Muslim boys being attacked for refusing to chant "Jai Shri Ram". She argued that Hindutva is misrepresenting Hinduism, with instances of violence juxtaposed against Hinduism's inherent values of secularism.

Mufti insisted the slogan "Jai Shri Ram" has been misused, associated with lynching rather than the utopian ideals of "Ramrajya." Her comments drew support from Congress leader Rashid Alvi, who reiterated respect for religious harmony.

In a subsequent post, Mufti compared the misuse of Hinduism with issues within Islam, stating both religions are being exploited for violence. She warned against the rise of religious chauvinism and stressed the need for acknowledgment and dialogue.

