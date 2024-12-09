Friedrich Merz: A Hawkish Approach to Russia

Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany's conservative opposition party and a potential future chancellor, arrived in Kyiv on Monday. His visit aims to engage in discussions with Ukrainian leaders on strategies to counter Russia's full-scale invasion.

Merz, known for his more hardline stance on Russia compared to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has emphasized the necessity for Germany to supply Ukraine with the Taurus long-range cruise missiles. He argues this provision is critical if the Kremlin does not cease its relentless attacks on civilian infrastructure.

This approach underscores a significant divergence in policy perspectives within Germany's political landscape, particularly regarding handling Russian aggression.

