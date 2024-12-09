Inferno Erupts at Popular New Delhi Eatery

A major fire erupted at a well-known restaurant in the Rajouri Garden locality of New Delhi on Monday afternoon, according to information from a fire department official. In response to the emergency, ten fire tenders have been dispatched to manage the blaze.

The Delhi Fire Service has released a striking video capturing the incident, showing enormous plumes of smoke billowing from the affected structure in the bustling area. The visual evidence highlights the severity of the situation, as firefighting teams work tirelessly to contain the fire.

As of now, further updates on the situation are awaited as fire service authorities continue to assess and address the damage. No casualties or other specific details have been reported at this time, as per the latest reports from ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)