India Mourns Former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna

President of India, Droupadi Murmu, expressed her grief over the demise of former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna. He passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 92. In her tribute on social media platform X, Murmu highlighted Krishna's extensive public service, reflecting on his roles from state assembly member to union minister and governor. During his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, Krishna was credited with earning the public's affection through his commitment to the state's development.

Congress President Malikarjun Kharge also took to X, acknowledging Krishna as a true champion of development. Kharge noted their professional association at both state and national levels, emphasizing Krishna's significant contribution to the country and state. He attributed much of Karnataka's progress to Krishna's vision and dedication, commending his balance of welfare and development, which transformed Bengaluru into a global city.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai joined in expressing his condolences, noting Krishna's soft-spoken and mild-mannered nature. Bommai considered Krishna a role model for contemporary politicians, citing his nearly six-decade influence in politics. Krishna's efforts brought global recognition to Bengaluru as a tech hub, and his death signifies the loss of a mentor in Indian politics, said Bommai. He urged divine strength for Krishna's family and admirers during this difficult time.

