Punjab's Commitment to Empowerment: 1,754 Jobs for PwDs

In a significant move to promote inclusivity, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared a recruitment drive to fill 1,754 government vacancies for persons with disabilities. The initiative was announced during a review meeting of the Social Justice and Child Welfare Department.

The recruitment is aimed at addressing the backlog of vacant posts identified across various departments. Officials have been instructed to expedite the recruitment and promotion process for persons with disabilities.

The chief minister also approved changes to the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016, to further protect the rights of these citizens. Additionally, a free bus travel scheme for attendants of visually impaired individuals and state pension benefits were emphasized.

