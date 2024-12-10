Left Menu

Punjab's Commitment to Empowerment: 1,754 Jobs for PwDs

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a recruitment drive for 1,754 vacancies in government departments catering to persons with disabilities. The government is also amending regulations under the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016, to safeguard these individuals' rights. A free bus travel initiative for visually impaired attendants and pension benefits were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:14 IST
In a significant move to promote inclusivity, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared a recruitment drive to fill 1,754 government vacancies for persons with disabilities. The initiative was announced during a review meeting of the Social Justice and Child Welfare Department.

The recruitment is aimed at addressing the backlog of vacant posts identified across various departments. Officials have been instructed to expedite the recruitment and promotion process for persons with disabilities.

The chief minister also approved changes to the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016, to further protect the rights of these citizens. Additionally, a free bus travel scheme for attendants of visually impaired individuals and state pension benefits were emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

