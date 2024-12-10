India Tightens Solar Standards with New ALMM List

The government of India has announced a crucial update to its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for solar cells, slated to take effect on June 1, 2026. This initiative aligns with efforts to increase the reliability and quality of solar infrastructure across India.

In a statement, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) revealed that from mid-2026, it will be mandatory for all solar projects, including government-supported schemes and other renewable ventures, to use solar cells from the updated ALMM List-II. Exemptions are available for projects whose bid submissions were concluded before this order's release.

These new regulations are designed to encourage the domestic production of solar PV cells and minimize reliance on imports. The move is an integral part of India's strategy to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2030, further advancing the nation's clean energy objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)