Ranchi Rally Demands Action Against Hindu Minority Attacks

A rally transpired in Ranchi on Tuesday, addressing the purported assaults on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Organized by various Hindu groups, the march commenced at Morabadi Ground, progressing through the city, and concluding near Raj Bhawan.

Protesters, brandishing placards, vociferously opposed the Bangladeshi regime, demanding the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and cessation of hostilities against Hindus. Allegations were made regarding the targeting of Hindus and vandalism of temples, with claims that ISKCON members were victimized despite aiding Bangladesh during crises.

The event concluded with participants delivering a memorandum to Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, urging President Droupadi Murmu to intervene and mitigate the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

