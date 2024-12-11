Left Menu

Kashmir Valley Catches Cold, Tourists Embrace Winter Spectacle

As temperatures plummet in the Kashmir Valley, tourists are greeted with a chilly surprise. Amid freezing conditions, Srinagar's beauty attracts visitors for unique experiences despite the cold weather. The IMD has issued severe weather warnings across northern and central India, predicting continued cold wave conditions.

Temperatures dip in Srinagar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As temperatures dip below freezing, the Kashmir Valley finds itself enveloped by a chilling cold wave, affecting daily routines. In Srinagar, temperatures have plummeted to -3 degrees Celsius, welcoming tourists with an unexpected icy embrace.

Among them, Adil, a photographer from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was in the city for a pre-wedding shoot. 'It's colder than we anticipated, but ideal for our shoot,' Adil shared with ANI. 'This marks my fourth visit to Kashmir; I recommend experiencing both winter and summer here to fully appreciate its beauty,' he added.

Another tourist, Lalit from Jalore, Rajasthan, praised the picturesque Dal Lake and suggested a Shikara ride as a must-do. According to the India Meteorological Department, December 10 brought a partly overcast sky to Srinagar, with temperatures peaking at 10 degrees Celsius and dipping to -2 degrees Celsius at night.

Amid the frosty conditions, heavy winter attire and diverse heating methods have become essential for residents and travelers alike. While Srinagar offers a magical winter landscape intertwined with rich cultural traditions, Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is cloaked in snow.

The scenic regions of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snow on Sunday. Similarly, the Machil sector in Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir, was adorned with a pristine snowfall. Such snowfall enchants with visual splendor, evoking tranquility and awe.

With winter's grip firm, the IMD has forecasted severe weather from December 11 onward. A cold wave warning encompasses many northern and central Indian regions, including Gilgit-Baltistan, West Uttar Pradesh, and other areas. Conditions are anticipated to remain harsh until December 14, affecting states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

