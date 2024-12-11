Rahul Narwekar's Crucial Delhi Visit

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar embarked on a significant visit to Delhi on Wednesday, engaging in crucial discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning the advancement of both Maharashtra and the nation. In a social media post, Narwekar shared a photograph with the Prime Minister, emphasizing the valuable insights and unwavering support received from Modi.

Narwekar expressed his commitment to bolstering India's democratic fabric and economic growth, drawing inspiration from Modi's leadership. In addition to meeting Modi, Narwekar also had an audience with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing his gratitude for his congratulatory remarks on Narwekar's re-election as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Narwekar, a member representing the Colaba constituency, was re-elected unopposed as the Speaker, marking a pivotal point in the legislative session. His re-election underscores his pivotal role in guiding debates and ensuring legislative order in Maharashtra, following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' initiation of the speaker election process. Narwekar's previous tenure under the Mahayuti government further solidifies his experience and leadership capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)