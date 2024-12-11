Left Menu

Rahul Narwekar's Crucial Delhi Visit

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, discussing state and national development. He also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing gratitude for support on his re-election. Narwekar's unopposed re-election marks his ongoing role in legislative leadership for Maharashtra's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:24 IST
Rahul Narwekar's Crucial Delhi Visit
Rahul Narwekar with Prime Minister Modi (Photo: Rahul Narwekar/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar embarked on a significant visit to Delhi on Wednesday, engaging in crucial discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning the advancement of both Maharashtra and the nation. In a social media post, Narwekar shared a photograph with the Prime Minister, emphasizing the valuable insights and unwavering support received from Modi.

Narwekar expressed his commitment to bolstering India's democratic fabric and economic growth, drawing inspiration from Modi's leadership. In addition to meeting Modi, Narwekar also had an audience with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing his gratitude for his congratulatory remarks on Narwekar's re-election as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Narwekar, a member representing the Colaba constituency, was re-elected unopposed as the Speaker, marking a pivotal point in the legislative session. His re-election underscores his pivotal role in guiding debates and ensuring legislative order in Maharashtra, following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' initiation of the speaker election process. Narwekar's previous tenure under the Mahayuti government further solidifies his experience and leadership capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024