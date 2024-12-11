Renewable Energy Surge: A Significant Leap Towards Sustainability

India's renewable energy sector has seen remarkable growth with the total non-fossil fuel installed capacity reaching 213.70 GW by November 2024, a 14.2% rise from 187.05 GW the previous year.

The period between April and November 2024 witnessed a renewable capacity addition of 14.94 GW, nearly double that of the same period in 2023, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

Solar power spearheaded this growth, climbing from 72.31 GW in 2023 to 94.17 GW in 2024. Wind and nuclear energy capacities also rose, contributing to the country's significant renewable energy development.

