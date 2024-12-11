Renewable Energy Surge: A Significant Leap Towards Sustainability
The non-fossil fuel installed capacity in the country reached 213.70 GW as of November 2024, a notable 14.2% increase from last year. Solar power led with 94.17 GW installed, while wind and nuclear capacities also grew. Overall, renewable energy capacity saw significant growth, with bioenergy and hydro projects making strides.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:45 IST
India's renewable energy sector has seen remarkable growth with the total non-fossil fuel installed capacity reaching 213.70 GW by November 2024, a 14.2% rise from 187.05 GW the previous year.
The period between April and November 2024 witnessed a renewable capacity addition of 14.94 GW, nearly double that of the same period in 2023, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).
Solar power spearheaded this growth, climbing from 72.31 GW in 2023 to 94.17 GW in 2024. Wind and nuclear energy capacities also rose, contributing to the country's significant renewable energy development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
