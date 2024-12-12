Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Quashes FIR Against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed an FIR against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya related to allegations of spreading fake news about a farmer's suicide in Haveri district. The court's decision came after Surya filed a plea, arguing against the accusations that linked the incident to the Waqf board.

12-12-2024
Karnataka High Court Quashes FIR Against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court has quashed an FIR lodged against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya. The charges pertained to allegations of disseminating false information regarding a farmer's suicide in Haveri district, attributed to the Waqf board's alleged land takeover.

The complaint originated from a post made by Surya on his X handle on November 8, where he accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan of causing serious repercussions across Karnataka. Surya's statements were linked to a news article from a local portal, which authorities later contested, citing the farmer's suicide was due to financial burdens rather than land disputes.

The FIR was lodged under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita by Haveri Cybercrime Police. However, Justice M Nagaprasanna ruled in favor of Surya's plea to dismiss the FIR. Surya criticized the ruling Congress government in Karnataka, claiming it aimed to suppress revelations about the Waqf Board's alleged activities.

