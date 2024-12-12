Karnataka High Court Quashes FIR Against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court has quashed an FIR lodged against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya. The charges pertained to allegations of disseminating false information regarding a farmer's suicide in Haveri district, attributed to the Waqf board's alleged land takeover.

The complaint originated from a post made by Surya on his X handle on November 8, where he accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan of causing serious repercussions across Karnataka. Surya's statements were linked to a news article from a local portal, which authorities later contested, citing the farmer's suicide was due to financial burdens rather than land disputes.

The FIR was lodged under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita by Haveri Cybercrime Police. However, Justice M Nagaprasanna ruled in favor of Surya's plea to dismiss the FIR. Surya criticized the ruling Congress government in Karnataka, claiming it aimed to suppress revelations about the Waqf Board's alleged activities.

