Farmers' Protest: Sarwan Singh Pandher Calls for Mass Mobilization

As the farmers' protest reaches its ten-month milestone, Sarwan Singh Pandher, a prominent farmer leader, has issued a rallying call for mass mobilization at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders. Speaking to ANI, Pandher criticized government agencies for attempting to sow doubt among the protestors, emphasizing that the movement is far from over.

Pandher also targeted Haryana MP Ram Chander Jangra for his comments on the protest, urging BJP President JP Nadda to take disciplinary action. He insisted that the farmers' protest is a nationwide movement, with 101 farmers ready to make the ultimate sacrifice for their cause, and highlighted the growing public support as a concern for the ruling party.

The farmer leader accused the BJP-led central government of failing to deliver on its promises, with no proposals for negotiation forthcoming from the Centre. Despite 305 days since the start of 'Delhi Andolan 2.0' and seven days into 'Amar Anshan', Pandher condemned the lack of constructive dialogue, pointing to reckless statements from ministers as exacerbating tensions.

