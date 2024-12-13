Left Menu

Farmers' Protest: Sarwan Singh Pandher Calls for Mass Mobilization

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher urges Punjab and Haryana residents to gather at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders as the farmers' protest marks ten months. Criticizing government efforts to undermine the movement, Pandher insists that the protest is for all Indians and demands accountability from BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:24 IST
Farmers' Protest: Sarwan Singh Pandher Calls for Mass Mobilization
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the farmers' protest reaches its ten-month milestone, Sarwan Singh Pandher, a prominent farmer leader, has issued a rallying call for mass mobilization at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders. Speaking to ANI, Pandher criticized government agencies for attempting to sow doubt among the protestors, emphasizing that the movement is far from over.

Pandher also targeted Haryana MP Ram Chander Jangra for his comments on the protest, urging BJP President JP Nadda to take disciplinary action. He insisted that the farmers' protest is a nationwide movement, with 101 farmers ready to make the ultimate sacrifice for their cause, and highlighted the growing public support as a concern for the ruling party.

The farmer leader accused the BJP-led central government of failing to deliver on its promises, with no proposals for negotiation forthcoming from the Centre. Despite 305 days since the start of 'Delhi Andolan 2.0' and seven days into 'Amar Anshan', Pandher condemned the lack of constructive dialogue, pointing to reckless statements from ministers as exacerbating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024