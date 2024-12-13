EPFO Revolution: ATMs Set to Transform Retirement Fund Access
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is on the cusp of integrating ATM services, allowing subscribers to withdraw claims like a bank system. Following IT infrastructure enhancements, this reform seeks to simplify procedures and increase transparency, offering a more convenient claim access system for members.
In a significant move, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is poised to enhance its services by integrating ATM facilities, enabling subscribers to withdraw their claims seamlessly, akin to banking services.
Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra, in a statement to PTI, highlighted that the EPFO's current focus is on upgrading its IT infrastructure to facilitate these changes.
With systemic reforms underway, the organisation aims to enhance transparency and simplify processes to ease members' lives. A comprehensive hardware upgrade is expected to roll out in January 2025, marking a new era of convenience for EPFO subscribers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
