Left Menu

EPFO Revolution: ATMs Set to Transform Retirement Fund Access

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is on the cusp of integrating ATM services, allowing subscribers to withdraw claims like a bank system. Following IT infrastructure enhancements, this reform seeks to simplify procedures and increase transparency, offering a more convenient claim access system for members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:26 IST
EPFO Revolution: ATMs Set to Transform Retirement Fund Access
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is poised to enhance its services by integrating ATM facilities, enabling subscribers to withdraw their claims seamlessly, akin to banking services.

Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra, in a statement to PTI, highlighted that the EPFO's current focus is on upgrading its IT infrastructure to facilitate these changes.

With systemic reforms underway, the organisation aims to enhance transparency and simplify processes to ease members' lives. A comprehensive hardware upgrade is expected to roll out in January 2025, marking a new era of convenience for EPFO subscribers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024