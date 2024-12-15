Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Winter Session Set to Energize Development Discussions

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly's winter session is slated to begin, focusing on key issues such as Sambhal violence and hospital irregularities. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak affirmed the government's commitment to development and performance in Ayodhya while acknowledging the historical challenges faced by workers at iconic monuments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Winter Session Set to Energize Development Discussions
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly is gearing up for its winter session, with proceedings scheduled to start tomorrow as confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. Emphasizing development, Pathak assured that the government is prepared for comprehensive discussions on various crucial issues.

Ahead of the session, Pathak was welcomed by party supporters in Ayodhya and paused at the international Valmiki airport and Hanumangarhi for tribute. He indicated that the government will present its developmental achievements and engage in detailed dialogues when the session starts on December 16.

Key issues on the agenda include Sambhal violence, anti-encroachment efforts, the Mahakumbh preparation, and tackling hospital irregularities to prevent incidents like the Jhansi fire. Pathak also referred to recent remarks by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting past adversities faced by workers at historic sites like the Taj Mahal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024