Uttar Pradesh Assembly Winter Session Set to Energize Development Discussions
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly's winter session is slated to begin, focusing on key issues such as Sambhal violence and hospital irregularities. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak affirmed the government's commitment to development and performance in Ayodhya while acknowledging the historical challenges faced by workers at iconic monuments.
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly is gearing up for its winter session, with proceedings scheduled to start tomorrow as confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. Emphasizing development, Pathak assured that the government is prepared for comprehensive discussions on various crucial issues.
Ahead of the session, Pathak was welcomed by party supporters in Ayodhya and paused at the international Valmiki airport and Hanumangarhi for tribute. He indicated that the government will present its developmental achievements and engage in detailed dialogues when the session starts on December 16.
Key issues on the agenda include Sambhal violence, anti-encroachment efforts, the Mahakumbh preparation, and tackling hospital irregularities to prevent incidents like the Jhansi fire. Pathak also referred to recent remarks by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting past adversities faced by workers at historic sites like the Taj Mahal.
