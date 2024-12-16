Left Menu

World Mourns the Loss of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offer heartfelt condolences on the passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain. Known for revolutionizing Indian classical music globally, Hussain’s death from pulmonary fibrosis marks a deep loss in the art world. He leaves an unparalleled legacy in percussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:41 IST
World Mourns the Loss of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain
Ustad Zakir Hussain (Image source: Instagram/@iifa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut expressed deep sorrow on Monday over the passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain, celebrating him as a musician who forged a unique connection with audiences worldwide. Addressing the media, Raut highlighted the global impact of Hussain's artistry and expressed profound sadness over the classical music icon's demise.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his heartfelt condolences, noting Hussain's significant contributions to the realm of classical music. Singh emphasized that the maestro had made playing the tabla not just an art form, but a way of life that garnered international acclaim for Indian music.

The 73-year-old percussionist passed away on December 15 in San Francisco, succumbing to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, as confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR. Hussain, celebrated for being not only a master percussionist but also a cultural ambassador, transformed the perception of Indian classical music across the globe. His legacy continues to influence both traditional and contemporary music landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024