World Mourns the Loss of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

Renowned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut expressed deep sorrow on Monday over the passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain, celebrating him as a musician who forged a unique connection with audiences worldwide. Addressing the media, Raut highlighted the global impact of Hussain's artistry and expressed profound sadness over the classical music icon's demise.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his heartfelt condolences, noting Hussain's significant contributions to the realm of classical music. Singh emphasized that the maestro had made playing the tabla not just an art form, but a way of life that garnered international acclaim for Indian music.

The 73-year-old percussionist passed away on December 15 in San Francisco, succumbing to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, as confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR. Hussain, celebrated for being not only a master percussionist but also a cultural ambassador, transformed the perception of Indian classical music across the globe. His legacy continues to influence both traditional and contemporary music landscapes.

