Court Grants Pardon to Ex-CM Aide in Phone Tapping Scandal

Lokesh Sharma, former OSD to ex-Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, received a conditional pardon from Delhi's Patiala House Court in a phone tapping case. The pardon requires Sharma to fully disclose details and names involved. The case was filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat against Gehlot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:51 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Delhi's Patiala House Court has conditionally pardoned Lokesh Sharma, the former Officer on Special Duty to Rajasthan's ex-Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in an illegal phone tapping case. Sharma has agreed to become an approver to secure the pardon.

The judicial decision mandates that Sharma provides a truthful and comprehensive disclosure of all circumstances surrounding the case. This includes detailing the involvement of various individuals, including his role in the offense. On Monday, Anuj Kumar Singh, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Patiala House Court, granted the pardon for offences under sections of the IPC, Indian Telegraph Act, and I.T. Act, conditional upon Sharma's full disclosure.

The scandal emerged when Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accused Ashok Gehlot of unlawfully intercepting his phone conversations, leading to the registration of an FIR on March 25, 2021. The case continues to unfold with Sharma now cooperating with the investigation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

