Court Grants Pardon to Ex-CM Aide in Phone Tapping Scandal

In a significant development, Delhi's Patiala House Court has conditionally pardoned Lokesh Sharma, the former Officer on Special Duty to Rajasthan's ex-Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in an illegal phone tapping case. Sharma has agreed to become an approver to secure the pardon.

The judicial decision mandates that Sharma provides a truthful and comprehensive disclosure of all circumstances surrounding the case. This includes detailing the involvement of various individuals, including his role in the offense. On Monday, Anuj Kumar Singh, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Patiala House Court, granted the pardon for offences under sections of the IPC, Indian Telegraph Act, and I.T. Act, conditional upon Sharma's full disclosure.

The scandal emerged when Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accused Ashok Gehlot of unlawfully intercepting his phone conversations, leading to the registration of an FIR on March 25, 2021. The case continues to unfold with Sharma now cooperating with the investigation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)