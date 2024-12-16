Left Menu

Gujarat Embraces AI: A Leap Towards Tech-Driven Governance

At Gujarat's Chintan Shibir, CM Bhupendra Patel highlighted AI's role in tech-driven growth. The state signed an MoU with Microsoft for AI excellence at GIFT City. An AI Task Force is formed, aiming to bolster governance, innovation, and socio-economic development across sectors through strategic plans and collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:17 IST
Gujarat Embraces AI: A Leap Towards Tech-Driven Governance
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the annual Chintan Shibir in Somnath, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence on Gujarat's governance and socio-economic landscape. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, the state has adopted a 'Je Kahevu Te Karvu' ethos, prioritizing commitment to progress, as stated in a government release issued Monday.

The release further detailed a strategic partnership with Microsoft to form an AI Centre of Excellence at GIFT City, intended to drive innovations through technologies like machine learning and cognitive services. This initiative encompasses pilot projects in diverse sectors, promising to enhance service delivery and stimulate grassroots innovation in manufacturing, healthcare, and education.

An AI Task Force has been established, chaired by the Principal Secretary of the Science and Technology Department. It includes experts from IIT Gandhinagar, IIIT, and major tech organizations. With an initial term of one year, the task force will focus on strategic planning, policy advocacy, AI model training, and more, ensuring secure, efficient AI adoption across Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024