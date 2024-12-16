Gujarat Embraces AI: A Leap Towards Tech-Driven Governance

During the annual Chintan Shibir in Somnath, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence on Gujarat's governance and socio-economic landscape. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, the state has adopted a 'Je Kahevu Te Karvu' ethos, prioritizing commitment to progress, as stated in a government release issued Monday.

The release further detailed a strategic partnership with Microsoft to form an AI Centre of Excellence at GIFT City, intended to drive innovations through technologies like machine learning and cognitive services. This initiative encompasses pilot projects in diverse sectors, promising to enhance service delivery and stimulate grassroots innovation in manufacturing, healthcare, and education.

An AI Task Force has been established, chaired by the Principal Secretary of the Science and Technology Department. It includes experts from IIT Gandhinagar, IIIT, and major tech organizations. With an initial term of one year, the task force will focus on strategic planning, policy advocacy, AI model training, and more, ensuring secure, efficient AI adoption across Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)