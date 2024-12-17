Karnataka Political Clash: Reservation, Land Deals and Allegations

Tensions have intensified between Congress and BJP leaders in Karnataka over contentious issues of internal reservation and alleged land allotment scandals. Congress leader BK Hariprasad was quick to respond to BJP President BY Vijayendra's demands concerning the MUDA scam, challenging him to seek a probe into land allocations involving RSS and Sangh Parivar. Hariprasad questioned the terms under which these lands were acquired, indicating they require thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra had previously called for action on the alleged MUDA scam, raising concerns about potential land irregularities. Hariprasad, however, deflected attention towards BJP's connections with right-wing factions, urging scrutiny of their land acquisitions. The discussion evolved to include internal reservation when Hariprasad cited the Supreme Court's directive, emphasizing that its implementation was unavoidable.

BJP leader CT Ravi also weighed in on the debate, referencing the Supreme Court's judgment on internal reservation, highlighting that the state must act accordingly. Ravi advocated for the Madhuswamy report, asserting it delivered justice to various communities. He dismissed calls for additional commissions, stressing that the public demands government action on internal reservation aligned with the Madhuswamy report.

On Monday, BJP state President criticized the state's handling of the police crackdown on a Lingayat Panchamasali community protest advocating for reservation. He accused the CM Siddaramaiah-led government of arrogance, attributing the police actions to directives from the Chief Minister and the Home Minister.

