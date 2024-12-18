Pokrovsk: A Crucial Battleground in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces are advancing south of the strategically crucial eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, mere kilometers away, as disclosed by maps from Russian and Ukrainian war bloggers. The city serves as a key supply hub for the Ukrainian military.

Pokrovsk's importance extends beyond military logistics as it hosts Ukraine's lone coking coal mine, essential for the nation's steel industry. An industrial source revealed halted operations at the mine due to nearby Russian troops, posing a significant risk to Ukraine's steel production.

Besides being a military target, Pokrovsk holds symbolic value. Moscow considers the city a gateway to the Donetsk region, which it has annexed. Ukraine continues to fortify its defenses, recently replacing its regional commander to better counter Russian advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)