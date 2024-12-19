Equity Market Outlook 2025: Preparing for Moderate Returns

After enjoying several years of high returns, equity investors in India should brace for moderate gains in 2025, as advised by a domestic brokerage.

HDFC Securities has set a target for the NSE's 50-share benchmark index at 26,482 points by the end of 2025, representing an over 10 percent increase from its recent close.

The brokerage firm recommends focusing investments on large-cap stocks as a strategic move amidst an anticipated cyclical slowdown, while retaining cautious optimism about long-term growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)