Equity Market Outlook 2025: Preparing for Moderate Returns
Investors in India's equity markets are advised to adjust their expectations as a moderate return scenario is predicted for 2025. HDFC Securities forecasts a significant rise in the NSE index, but highlights a cyclical slowdown, suggesting a strategic shift towards large-cap stocks for sustained returns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:05 IST
- Country:
- India
After enjoying several years of high returns, equity investors in India should brace for moderate gains in 2025, as advised by a domestic brokerage.
HDFC Securities has set a target for the NSE's 50-share benchmark index at 26,482 points by the end of 2025, representing an over 10 percent increase from its recent close.
The brokerage firm recommends focusing investments on large-cap stocks as a strategic move amidst an anticipated cyclical slowdown, while retaining cautious optimism about long-term growth prospects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Crossroads: Pravesh Ratan Switches Sides Ahead of 2025 Polls
Mahakumbh 2025: Luxurious Tent City in Prayagraj Awaits Millions
Acies Celebrates Entry into 2025 RiskTech100® Rankings
$1.143 Billion Funding for UNHCR’s 2025 Operations to Aid Refugees and Displaced People
Antler India's Ambitious Investment Leap: $25 Million for 50 Startups by 2025