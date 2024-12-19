Mufin Green Secures $18M from US Development Finance Agency

Mufin Green announced on Thursday that it has successfully secured an $18 million loan from the United States International Development Finance Corporation.

The agreement will help Mufin Green advance its onward lending business, according to a regulatory filing.

The Kolkata-based company specializes in financing within the electric vehicle ecosystem, covering two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, fast chargers, and swappable batteries. The deal was finalized with the US government's development finance arm on Wednesday.

