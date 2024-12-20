Jalandhar Schools Close for Half-Day Amid Municipal Elections
The Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner's office declared a half-day holiday on December 20 for schools and colleges as municipal elections approach. Voting is scheduled for December 21, with preparations underway to ensure smooth polling for municipal bodies, following strict expenditure and security guidelines.
- Country:
- India
In anticipation of the upcoming Municipal Corporation, Municipal Councils, and Municipal Panchayat elections, Jalandhar's district schools and colleges will observe a half-day holiday on December 20, as per the Deputy Commissioner's directive.
Polling is set for December 21 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, with immediate vote counting at polling stations once voting concludes. From December 9 to 12, nominations were filed, scrutinized on December 13, with withdrawals allowed until December 14.
State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary confirmed elections across 381 municipal corporation wards, 598 municipal council and Nagar Panchayat wards. A ban on carrying arms during the election period is also in effect. Chaudhary stressed fair conduct, with expenditure limits defined for candidates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Taps Frank Bisignano for Social Security Leadership
Sukhbir Singh Badal Fulfills 'Sewadar' Duty Amid Heightened Security After Assassination Attempt
Australia and NZ Ministers to Discuss Regional Security, Defence Cooperation, and Global Instability
Amid Tight Security, Sukhbir Badal's Devotional Duties Continue at Takht Kesgarh Sahib
Political Turmoil: Close Call for Sukhbir Singh Badal Amidst Security Lapses