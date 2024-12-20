Left Menu

Jalandhar Schools Close for Half-Day Amid Municipal Elections

The Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner's office declared a half-day holiday on December 20 for schools and colleges as municipal elections approach. Voting is scheduled for December 21, with preparations underway to ensure smooth polling for municipal bodies, following strict expenditure and security guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:41 IST
Jalandhar Schools Close for Half-Day Amid Municipal Elections
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the upcoming Municipal Corporation, Municipal Councils, and Municipal Panchayat elections, Jalandhar's district schools and colleges will observe a half-day holiday on December 20, as per the Deputy Commissioner's directive.

Polling is set for December 21 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, with immediate vote counting at polling stations once voting concludes. From December 9 to 12, nominations were filed, scrutinized on December 13, with withdrawals allowed until December 14.

State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary confirmed elections across 381 municipal corporation wards, 598 municipal council and Nagar Panchayat wards. A ban on carrying arms during the election period is also in effect. Chaudhary stressed fair conduct, with expenditure limits defined for candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024