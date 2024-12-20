Jalandhar Schools Close for Half-Day Amid Municipal Elections

In anticipation of the upcoming Municipal Corporation, Municipal Councils, and Municipal Panchayat elections, Jalandhar's district schools and colleges will observe a half-day holiday on December 20, as per the Deputy Commissioner's directive.

Polling is set for December 21 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, with immediate vote counting at polling stations once voting concludes. From December 9 to 12, nominations were filed, scrutinized on December 13, with withdrawals allowed until December 14.

State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary confirmed elections across 381 municipal corporation wards, 598 municipal council and Nagar Panchayat wards. A ban on carrying arms during the election period is also in effect. Chaudhary stressed fair conduct, with expenditure limits defined for candidates.

