Left Menu

Exemptions Eased: Turkey and Hungary Secure Gas Payments to Russia

Turkey and Hungary have been granted exemptions by the U.S. for gas payments to Russia, bypassing sanctions on Gazprombank. This decision comes as these countries primarily rely on Russian gas. Negotiations continue amid geopolitical tensions, with alternative payment methods being explored following U.S. sanctions linked to the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:11 IST
Exemptions Eased: Turkey and Hungary Secure Gas Payments to Russia

Turkey and Hungary announced they've received U.S. exemptions for gas payments to Russia, navigating around sanctions imposed on Gazprombank. This move removes a significant obstacle in trading with Moscow amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Turkey and Hungary had relied on Gazprombank for payments, seeking alternatives after U.S. sanctions. Exemptions from the U.S. were confirmed by Turkey's Energy Minister, aligning with Hungary's relief on maintaining Russian gas imports.

Both nations heavily depend on Russian gas, arriving through the TurkStream pipeline. However, Slovakia still awaits notification on this matter, as uncertainty continues with Russia-Ukraine gas transit agreements set to expire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024