Economic Waves: Inflation Eases While Political Tensions Surge

U.S. stock index futures improved slightly as inflation eased, while European shares were pressured by Trump's tariff threats. Political tensions rose with the potential U.S. government shutdown. Market reactions were mixed, and Trump's policies may impact future interest rate decisions. Oil fell, gold rose, and currency values fluctuated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:58 IST
Friday brought signs of relief for U.S. stock index futures as data showed a slight cooling of inflation in the economy, though European shares faced pressure following Trump's latest tariff threats. November saw a decline in the personal consumption expenditures price index to a 0.1% increase.

U.S. Treasury yields dipped, with the benchmark 10-year yield falling 6.6 basis points. Investors remained cautious amid the potential for a government shutdown, with political volatility further highlighted after Trump's backed spending bill failed to pass the House of Representatives.

Global stocks faced uncertainty from potential U.S. tariffs on European goods. Oil prices fell while gold gained. In currency markets, the dollar and yen saw fluctuations as central banks worldwide maintained varying stances on interest rates.

