Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Holiday Charity Event in Nigeria

A stampede at a Christmas charity event in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, resulted in ten deaths, including four children. The incident happened at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church as people gathered for food distribution. This is the second stampede in a week amid a severe cost-of-living crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Holiday Charity Event in Nigeria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A tragic stampede at a Christmas charity event in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, has left ten people dead, including four children. The incident unfolded as a large crowd gathered at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama for a food distribution organized by a local church, according to police sources.

In the early hours of the morning, chaos erupted, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,000 individuals by police officers, as confirmed by police spokesperson Josephine Adeh. The distribution event was meant to provide relief in these challenging economic times.

This marks the second stampede to hit Africa's most populous nation in just a week, emphasizing the growing desperation and need among citizens as organizations scramble to offer support amid a dire cost-of-living crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024