Tragedy Strikes at Holiday Charity Event in Nigeria

A tragic stampede at a Christmas charity event in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, has left ten people dead, including four children. The incident unfolded as a large crowd gathered at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama for a food distribution organized by a local church, according to police sources.

In the early hours of the morning, chaos erupted, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,000 individuals by police officers, as confirmed by police spokesperson Josephine Adeh. The distribution event was meant to provide relief in these challenging economic times.

This marks the second stampede to hit Africa's most populous nation in just a week, emphasizing the growing desperation and need among citizens as organizations scramble to offer support amid a dire cost-of-living crisis.

