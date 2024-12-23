Left Menu

Tribute to Charan Singh: Champion of Indian Agriculture

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar honored former Prime Minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, emphasizing Singh's significant contributions to the agricultural sector. Dhankhar encouraged renewed commitment to agriculture as a key driver for India's economic growth and development, aiming for a prosperous nation by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 10:43 IST
Tribute to Charan Singh: Champion of Indian Agriculture
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid homage to former Prime Minister Charan Singh on Monday, commemorating his enduring impact on the agricultural sector.

Speaking to journalists at Kisan Ghat on Singh's 122nd birth anniversary, Dhankhar highlighted the vital role of agriculture in elevating India's status on the global stage.

Dhankhar emphasized the importance of agriculture and farmer welfare, urging collective efforts to ensure these celebrations become transformative events for both the farming community and the national economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

