Tribute to Charan Singh: Champion of Indian Agriculture

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid homage to former Prime Minister Charan Singh on Monday, commemorating his enduring impact on the agricultural sector.

Speaking to journalists at Kisan Ghat on Singh's 122nd birth anniversary, Dhankhar highlighted the vital role of agriculture in elevating India's status on the global stage.

Dhankhar emphasized the importance of agriculture and farmer welfare, urging collective efforts to ensure these celebrations become transformative events for both the farming community and the national economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)