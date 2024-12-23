NHRC Probes Electrocution Deaths of Tangedco Workers

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report concerning the electrocution deaths of two contract labourers from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). These individuals tragically lost their lives while repairing a high-tension overhead power line near Olaiyur Ring Road in KK Nagar on December 18. The NHRC, in an official release, expressed concerns about potential gross negligence by the electricity department, indicating this as a serious human rights violation.

In response, the Commission has issued notices to Tamil Nadu's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, demanding detailed reports within two weeks. These should cover the FIR's status and any compensation arrangements for the victims' families. The Commission also seeks information on measures taken or planned by the State government and Tangedco to prevent future occurrences.

Preliminary investigations, as reported by the media, suggest that the power supply wasn't entirely shut off during repairs, and the workers lacked protective gear. The report also mentions a similar fatal incident last year in Thoothukudi district and another involving a migrant worker electrocuted during Cyclone Fengal in Muthialpet.

