Qatar's LNG Exports at Risk Amidst EU's New Forced Labour Law

Qatar has issued a stark warning to the European Union regarding its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi announced that the country might cease shipments if the EU enforces a new law targeting forced labor and environmental damage.

This development follows the EU's introduction of the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, which mandates larger companies to ensure their supply chains do not exploit forced labor or contribute to environmental degradation. Companies found in violation face fines up to 5% of global turnover. Kaabi emphasized that such penalties could make it unfeasible for Qatar to continue its gas trade with Europe.

As the world's third-largest LNG exporter, Qatar has been a significant supplier to Europe, providing 12%-14% of its LNG needs since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, should the new regulation pose a financial threat, Qatar is prepared to redirect its focus to Asia or explore legal options to challenge the penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)