Qatar's LNG Exports at Risk Amidst EU's New Forced Labour Law

Qatar may halt LNG exports to the EU if strict enforcement of a new forced labor law occurs, Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi warned. This directive demands corporate accountability in supply chains, with hefty penalties for non-compliance. Qatar is a top LNG exporter, crucial for Europe’s energy needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:42 IST
Qatar's LNG Exports at Risk Amidst EU's New Forced Labour Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Qatar has issued a stark warning to the European Union regarding its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi announced that the country might cease shipments if the EU enforces a new law targeting forced labor and environmental damage.

This development follows the EU's introduction of the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, which mandates larger companies to ensure their supply chains do not exploit forced labor or contribute to environmental degradation. Companies found in violation face fines up to 5% of global turnover. Kaabi emphasized that such penalties could make it unfeasible for Qatar to continue its gas trade with Europe.

As the world's third-largest LNG exporter, Qatar has been a significant supplier to Europe, providing 12%-14% of its LNG needs since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, should the new regulation pose a financial threat, Qatar is prepared to redirect its focus to Asia or explore legal options to challenge the penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

