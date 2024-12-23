Left Menu

Key Khalistani Aide Arrested in Punjab Terror Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Jatinder Singh, a significant aide in the Punjab terror conspiracy. Tied to the Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh and gangster Bachitar Singh, Jatinder was found in Mumbai, marking a crucial breakthrough in halting the terror-gangster nexus in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a notable breakthrough in the ongoing Punjab terror conspiracy probe, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended a crucial aide connected to the notorious Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh, also known as Landa, and infamous gangster Bachitar Singh, alias Pavitar Batala. Jatinder Singh, who has been evading authorities, was captured in Mumbai.

Designated as a key member of a terror outfit led by foreign-based Landa affiliated with the banned Babbar Khalsa International, Jatinder played an instrumental role in supplying weapons to operatives of both Landa and Batala in Punjab, as investigations reveal. His capture follows the July 2024 arrest of arms supplier Baljit Singh in Madhya Pradesh.

Jatinder was implicated in acquiring firearms from supplier Baljit Singh and delivering them to Punjab. The NIA, in its relentless search and seizure operations, thwarted further attempts to arm operatives in the region. This arrest signifies a significant stride in dismantling networks engaged in militancy and arms trafficking in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

