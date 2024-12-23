Key Khalistani Aide Arrested in Punjab Terror Conspiracy

In a notable breakthrough in the ongoing Punjab terror conspiracy probe, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended a crucial aide connected to the notorious Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh, also known as Landa, and infamous gangster Bachitar Singh, alias Pavitar Batala. Jatinder Singh, who has been evading authorities, was captured in Mumbai.

Designated as a key member of a terror outfit led by foreign-based Landa affiliated with the banned Babbar Khalsa International, Jatinder played an instrumental role in supplying weapons to operatives of both Landa and Batala in Punjab, as investigations reveal. His capture follows the July 2024 arrest of arms supplier Baljit Singh in Madhya Pradesh.

Jatinder was implicated in acquiring firearms from supplier Baljit Singh and delivering them to Punjab. The NIA, in its relentless search and seizure operations, thwarted further attempts to arm operatives in the region. This arrest signifies a significant stride in dismantling networks engaged in militancy and arms trafficking in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)