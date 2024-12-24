Left Menu

Turkey raises monthly minimum wage by 30% for 2025

The minimum wage hike, which impacts some 9 million workers and is seen as a benchmark for the increase in private sector salaries, is expected to elevate inflation in the coming months, according to economists. According to Reuters calculations based on central bank studies, a 25% wage increase would raise annual inflation by between 1.5 and 5 percentage points.

Turkey's net monthly minimum wage will be 22,104 Turkish lira ($630.36) in 2025, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, marking a 30% increase from 2024. The minimum wage hike, which impacts some 9 million workers and is seen as a benchmark for the increase in private sector salaries, is expected to elevate inflation in the coming months, according to economists.

According to Reuters calculations based on central bank studies, a 25% wage increase would raise annual inflation by between 1.5 and 5 percentage points. Turkish inflation declined to 47.09% in November from an annual high of 75% in May, mainly due to tight monetary and fiscal policies. However, the improvement in the print was slower than previously forecast according to the central bank. ($1 = 35.0659 liras)

